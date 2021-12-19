BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. BGSF posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $82.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.01 million. BGSF had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

BGSF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Douglas Hailey purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $342,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Seid purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.03 per share, for a total transaction of $196,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 39,600 shares of company stock worth $548,166 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF in the 2nd quarter valued at $492,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 58,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,626 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF in the 2nd quarter valued at $954,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BGSF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,617. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. BGSF has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

