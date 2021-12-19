Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $294.80.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $244.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.97 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.16 and its 200 day moving average is $244.35. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $109.64 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. Bill.com’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.18, for a total value of $1,543,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.54, for a total transaction of $2,415,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 447,916 shares of company stock valued at $133,807,834 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,657,000 after purchasing an additional 452,052 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 803.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 131,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,016,000 after purchasing an additional 116,594 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,294,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Bill.com by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 242,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

