Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Receives $12.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BIRDF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIRDF traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.34. 10,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.97.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

