Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Receives $96.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.40.

A number of analysts have commented on BKI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

BKI traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,331,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.20. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.69. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $68.60 and a 1 year high of $91.60.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Knight will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new position in Black Knight during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,043,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,956,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,231,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,905,000 after purchasing an additional 524,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 776,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,916,000 after purchasing an additional 449,199 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

