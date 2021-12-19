BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$9.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 19.35% from the company’s current price.

BB has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BlackBerry to C$11.50 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.25.

BB opened at C$11.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.60, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.26. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of C$8.34 and a 1 year high of C$36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.68 billion and a PE ratio of -8.02.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$217.85 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Chen sold 555,712 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.70, for a total transaction of C$8,168,186.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,669,476 shares in the company, valued at C$68,634,741.26. Also, Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 4,614 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.41, for a total transaction of C$57,272.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,888,459.80. Insiders sold 566,491 shares of company stock worth $8,307,609 in the last 90 days.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

