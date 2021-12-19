BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $97.87

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $97.87 and last traded at $98.20, with a volume of 782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.35.

BL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.91.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 23,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $2,625,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 29,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $3,547,969.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,713 shares of company stock worth $29,995,452 over the last three months. 10.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 25.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 6.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 529,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,876,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

