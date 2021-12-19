BMO Capital Markets Cuts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $650.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $720.00 to $650.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $556.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $265.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $642.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $619.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Adobe has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $1,343,473,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $593,241,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after purchasing an additional 762,224 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 95.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $838,742,000 after acquiring an additional 702,734 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $402,311,000 after acquiring an additional 647,036 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

