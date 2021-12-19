Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $56.25 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 34.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.25 to C$59.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins lowered Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOWFF opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $45.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $94.07 million during the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

