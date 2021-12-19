Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 302,500 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the November 15th total of 407,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,025.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 331 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boliden AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.63.

OTCMKTS BOLIF opened at $38.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.46. Boliden AB has a one year low of $31.78 and a one year high of $40.37.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

