boohoo group (LON:BOO) PT Lowered to GBX 230

boohoo group (LON:BOO) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 370 ($4.89) to GBX 230 ($3.04) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 113.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BOO. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.08) to GBX 350 ($4.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Shore Capital raised boohoo group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.28) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered boohoo group to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 395 ($5.22) to GBX 135 ($1.78) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.28) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, boohoo group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 394.58 ($5.21).

LON BOO opened at GBX 107.90 ($1.43) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 23.46. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 96.79 ($1.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 378.90 ($5.01). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 180.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 251.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73.

In other boohoo group news, insider Brian Small acquired 15,000 shares of boohoo group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £29,100 ($38,456.46).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

