Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is engaged in providing employer-sponsored child care, early education and work/life solutions. Its employer-sponsored child care programs include child care and early education centers, infant/toddler/preschool care and education, full and part-time child care, kindergarten, school-age programs, summer camps and back-up care. Bright Horizons manages child care centers for corporations, hospitals, universities and government agencies The Company operates primarily in North America, Europe and India. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.29.

BFAM stock opened at $117.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $113.41 and a 1 year high of $182.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.74.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $460.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 2,780 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total transaction of $433,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 2,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total value of $313,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,733 shares of company stock worth $2,009,455 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

