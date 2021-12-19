Brokerages Anticipate Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.50 Million

Analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) will report $182.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems reported sales of $138.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year sales of $756.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $755.60 million to $757.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $858.20 million, with estimates ranging from $855.40 million to $861.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $2,327,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,242,457 shares of company stock worth $280,594,729 in the last 90 days. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,397,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,086 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after acquiring an additional 952,511 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,194,000 after acquiring an additional 810,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,263,000 after acquiring an additional 683,534 shares during the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.50 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.15.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

