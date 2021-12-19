Brokerages Anticipate Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report sales of $1.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the lowest is $1.35 billion. Domino’s Pizza reported sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year sales of $4.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DPZ. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.12.

Shares of DPZ traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $528.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,797. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $549.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $505.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $496.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.59%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

