Brokerages Anticipate Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Will Announce Earnings of $3.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.15. Norfolk Southern reported earnings per share of $2.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year earnings of $12.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.98 to $13.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.29.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC traded down $5.62 on Tuesday, reaching $284.79. 2,517,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $280.01 and its 200-day moving average is $266.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $226.09 and a 1-year high of $296.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

