Brokerages Anticipate PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Brokerages expect that PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $0.04. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PowerSchool.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $148.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.93 million.

PWSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Shares of PowerSchool stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,405,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,586. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04. PowerSchool has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,940,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,009,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,922,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,776,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

