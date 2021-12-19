Brokerages Anticipate Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $133.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to report $133.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.60 million. Viper Energy Partners posted sales of $76.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year sales of $450.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $395.50 million to $495.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $556.85 million, with estimates ranging from $517.20 million to $602.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNOM stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,915. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.45 and a beta of 2.53. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $25.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,169.14%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

