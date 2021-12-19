Brokerages Expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to announce earnings per share of $2.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.67 and the lowest is $2.52. Cintas also posted earnings per share of $2.62 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year earnings of $10.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $10.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.66 to $12.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.70.

In other Cintas news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203 in the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 0.8% during the third quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 3,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Cintas by 67.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $438.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.10. Cintas has a 12 month low of $314.62 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.95%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

