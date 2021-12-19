Brokerages Expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Equities analysts expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) to announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. Landmark Infrastructure Partners reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.15). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

LMRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Davidson Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 57.0% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMRK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.45. 115,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,541. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $419.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 1.02. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $15.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 285.71%.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

