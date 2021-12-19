Brokerages Expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.06). PlayAGS reported earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PlayAGS.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PlayAGS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,790,000 after buying an additional 60,655 shares in the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 37.2% during the third quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 920,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after buying an additional 249,459 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 38.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 884,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after buying an additional 247,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 129.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 330,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 9.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after buying an additional 50,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

AGS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.22. The company had a trading volume of 396,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,630. The firm has a market cap of $229.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 3.39. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PlayAGS (AGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.