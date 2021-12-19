Brokerages Set Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Target Price at $235.25

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $236.00.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of HON stock opened at $205.17 on Thursday. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $141.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HON. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,323,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,798,000 after purchasing an additional 845,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,478,147,000 after purchasing an additional 740,044 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,857,000 after purchasing an additional 696,459 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

