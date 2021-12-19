Brokerages Set Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Target Price at C$24.61

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.61.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Savaria in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Savaria stock traded up C$0.20 on Tuesday, hitting C$18.83. 84,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,610. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.94. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$14.13 and a 52 week high of C$22.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.25.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$180.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$180.00 million. Research analysts expect that Savaria will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.77%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

