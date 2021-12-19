Brokerages Set SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Target Price at $26.70

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.73.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

SWI traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $14.43. 1,102,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,623. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.35. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.93.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $181.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in SolarWinds by 6.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SolarWinds by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in SolarWinds by 2.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SolarWinds by 1,077.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

