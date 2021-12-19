Brokerages Set Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target at $39.82

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.63.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on URBN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.
Shares of URBN stock opened at $28.43 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.79.
In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 80.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 30,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,254,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,255,000 after acquiring an additional 93,523 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 87.9% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 12,809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $5,426,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
