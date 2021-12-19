Brokerages Set Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target at $39.82

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.63.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on URBN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $28.43 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.79.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 80.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 30,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,254,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,255,000 after acquiring an additional 93,523 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 87.9% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 12,809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $5,426,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

