BTC Lite Trading Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. In the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. One BTC Lite coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. BTC Lite has a market capitalization of $61,539.12 and $17.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BTC Lite alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00040190 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006890 BTC.

About BTC Lite

BTC Lite is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @BTCliteofficial . BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTC Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTC Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.