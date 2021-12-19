Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 97,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Bunge by 32.6% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 68,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $554,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

In related news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $68,125.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $88.08 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $96.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.