Busey Wealth Management Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 103.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 90,483 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 823.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on T shares. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.30.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AT&T stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $169.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.18, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

