Busey Wealth Management Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $359.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.99.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

