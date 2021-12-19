Busey Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in DocuSign by 183.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 555.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.72.

Shares of DOCU opened at $155.37 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.51 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.68. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.88, a PEG ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $2,335,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 33,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.95 per share, with a total value of $4,847,516.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,733 shares of company stock worth $12,544,667 in the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

