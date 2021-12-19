Busey Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Busey Wealth Management grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,392 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $680,292,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $779,944,000 after buying an additional 1,310,783 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $649,595,000 after buying an additional 1,228,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,831,807,000 after purchasing an additional 838,941 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $487.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $496.96. The company has a market capitalization of $458.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $451.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.39.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.83.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

