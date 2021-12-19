Busey Wealth Management Reduces Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after buying an additional 706,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,569,131,000 after buying an additional 221,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,065,401,000 after purchasing an additional 176,270 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after purchasing an additional 444,187 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,800,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,812,439,000 after purchasing an additional 98,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 543 shares of company stock worth $298,240. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $634.96 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $644.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $261.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $553.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Truist boosted their price target on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.39.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

