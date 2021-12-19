Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of BFLY opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97. Butterfly Network has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

