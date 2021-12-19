California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Insider Sells $30,422.50 in Stock

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $30,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $69.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.14. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $71.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $256.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth $430,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 11.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 108,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the second quarter worth $707,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CWT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.