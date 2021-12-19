Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Down to $5.42

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.42, but opened at $5.20. Canaan shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 121,614 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $838.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 4.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.04.

Get Canaan alerts:

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $167.54 million during the quarter. Canaan had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 22.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Canaan by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,437,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,867,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canaan by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,753,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 160,010 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canaan by 407.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,026 shares in the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Canaan by 528.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,280,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.