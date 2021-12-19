Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $11.66 Per Share

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $11.66 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.80.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS.

CM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

Shares of CM opened at $112.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.21. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

