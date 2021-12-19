Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CNI. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.71.

NYSE:CNI opened at $127.31 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $136.22. The company has a market cap of $89.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.4977 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 167.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 371,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,245,000 after buying an additional 232,464 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 39,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,414,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,582,000 after purchasing an additional 47,295 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,045,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,894,000 after acquiring an additional 165,358 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 505.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 191,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after acquiring an additional 159,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

