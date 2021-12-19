Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) and Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Critical Survey

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) and Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canoe EIT Income Fund and Brookfield Infrastructure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canoe EIT Income Fund -$44.08 million -27.30 -$81.08 million C($0.68) -14.85 Brookfield Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A $1.44 45.92

Brookfield Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than Canoe EIT Income Fund. Canoe EIT Income Fund is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Infrastructure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Canoe EIT Income Fund pays an annual dividend of C$1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. Brookfield Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Canoe EIT Income Fund pays out -176.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Infrastructure pays out 141.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Infrastructure has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Canoe EIT Income Fund is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Canoe EIT Income Fund and Brookfield Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canoe EIT Income Fund N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Canoe EIT Income Fund and Brookfield Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canoe EIT Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Infrastructure 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brookfield Infrastructure has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.85%. Given Brookfield Infrastructure’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Infrastructure is more favorable than Canoe EIT Income Fund.

Summary

Brookfield Infrastructure beats Canoe EIT Income Fund on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

