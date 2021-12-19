Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 5,974 Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $27,528,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $27,167,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $19,731,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $18,086,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $18,017,000.

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $25.35 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $27.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.20.

