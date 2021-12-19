Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 23.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 292,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period.

Shares of KYN stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average of $8.21. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

