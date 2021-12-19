Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $59,000 Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,111,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,972,000 after buying an additional 76,733 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,724,000 after purchasing an additional 185,437 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,620,000 after purchasing an additional 156,695 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 831,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,101,000 after purchasing an additional 222,052 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 477,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,233,000 after purchasing an additional 28,148 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $75.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.34. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $84.21.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

