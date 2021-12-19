Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 598 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 653.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $85.74 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $54.88 and a twelve month high of $97.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.88.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

