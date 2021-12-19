Cardano (ADA) Trading Down 8% This Week

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion and approximately $1.18 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $1.26 or 0.00002671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.63 or 0.00228645 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00031975 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000686 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00020230 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.30 or 0.00518991 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00069576 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,865,878,494 coins and its circulating supply is 34,159,520,376 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

