Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Short Interest Up 25.3% in November

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the November 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 506,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caribou Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

In related news, insider Steven Kanner purchased 114,860 shares of Caribou Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $220,531.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 131,952 shares of company stock worth $266,509.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBU. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $136,000. 18.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRBU opened at $15.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85. Caribou Biosciences has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $32.65.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caribou Biosciences will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

