Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.48 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will report $3.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.79 billion. Carvana posted sales of $1.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Carvana will report full-year sales of $12.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $12.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.28 billion to $17.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carvana.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.85.

NYSE:CVNA traded up $19.47 on Friday, hitting $223.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,774,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,918. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.20 and a beta of 2.31. Carvana has a 52 week low of $194.70 and a 52 week high of $376.83.

In other Carvana news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $2,938,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,757 shares of company stock valued at $5,213,933 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 6,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Carvana by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carvana (CVNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.