Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on therapies to treat allergic and immunological diseases. The company’s program include STAR-0215, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Astria Therapeutics, formerly known as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.17.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.46. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $47.82.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.31. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

