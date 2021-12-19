CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the November 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 674,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CEOS opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08. CeCors has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.49.

About CeCors

CeCors, Inc manufactures and distributes healthcare supplies and healthcare equipment. It also engages in the acquisition and development of healthcare companies for the healthcare supplies and healthcare equipment markets. The company was founded on April 16, 2002 and is headquartered in Sarnia, Canada.

