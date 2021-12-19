Celo Hits Market Cap of $1.51 Billion (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Celo has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and $56.02 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celo has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celo coin can now be bought for approximately $4.11 or 0.00008773 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00053056 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.23 or 0.08348490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00076545 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,882.29 or 0.99967751 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00048664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,204,495 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

