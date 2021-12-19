Center For Asset Management LLC Acquires 561 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $424.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $422.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.11 and a 52-week high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.