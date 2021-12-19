Center For Asset Management LLC Sells 1,405 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Center For Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.64 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.77.

