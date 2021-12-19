Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Short Interest Down 33.8% in November

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the November 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,117,655 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $241,419,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justin Edge sold 3,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,419,828 shares of company stock worth $283,243,192. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Certara by 1,297.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Certara during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Certara during the second quarter valued at $227,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Certara by 1.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Certara during the second quarter valued at $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERT stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,909,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,115. Certara has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.43.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Certara will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CERT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

