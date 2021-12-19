Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Ollin B. Sykes Purchases 26,000 Shares

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $69,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $2.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.20. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 24.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTHR. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $677,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $668,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $668,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 347.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 102,754 shares during the period. 29.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTHR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

